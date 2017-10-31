31 October 2017

Uganda: Kakira Factory Halts Layoff of 4,000 Workers

By Denis Edema

Jinja — Kakira Sugar Works Limited (KSW), a Madhvani Group of Companies franchise, has halted its move to lay off 4,000 workers.

The development was reached following a dialogue between the management and members of the National Union of Plantation and Agriculture Workers (Nupaw) at the company offices in Kakira, Jinja District, last week.

The company's head of human resource, Mr Moses Thenge, said after meeting Nupaw members, management would wait for the government's response.

It recently emerged that the company was in advanced plans of laying off 4,000 of its 7,500 employees, citing its failure to break-even.

The decision was reportedly based on the revelation that the company was currently operating at 50 per cent following inadequate raw materials brought about by the stiff competition for sugarcane from nearby sugar mills.

"The move is not only going to affect workers but also its management and the country's economy in terms of revenue because these workers pay taxes to the government," Nupaw general secretary Joram Pajobo said recently after receiving a letter of the layoffs.

Mr Pajobo said the issues raised by Kakira have been there 'for years' and wonders why they have come up at this time yet they are unbearable and affect each and every worker.

Mr Henry Dramadri, the Nupaw Jinja branch manager, said no worker was willing to leave the job because they love and urged government to implement the Sugar Bill, which is before Parliament.

