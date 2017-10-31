Uganda: Eymael, Igesund in Line for Cranes Coaching Job

Photo: South Africa Government

President Jacob Zuma with Gordon Igesund.

Kampala — Belgian Luc Eymael and South African Gordon George Igesund are the latest said to be in the running for Cranes coaching job, the Daily Monitor can confirm.

Fufa officially stopped receiving applications for the top football coaching job in the country on Sunday.

Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya's five-man committee, which also includes three Fufa members led by CEO Edgar Watson and a representative from the National Council of Sports (NCS) will now vet the applicants.

The permanent man to replace Serbian tactician Micho Sredojevic, who quit Uganda over unpaid wages, will be announced on November 15, with the Fifa executive having the final say.

By end of yesterday, however, Fufa had not sat down to compile the applications and ascertain the number of candidates that have come through.

"We shall have everything in place by end of Tuesday and possibly on Wednesday we shall have an update," Fufa spokesperson Ahmed Hussein, who declined to divulge anything on any names, told Daily Monitor.

However, this newspaper understands from top sources inside Fufa that at least two-three Ugandans, and more than three foreigners have submitted their papers.

The Ugandans are Jackson Mayanja and interim Cranes coach Moses Basena among others.

Former Polokwane City (South Africa) coach Eymael is, however, one being talked about in strong voice as the most likely man to replace Micho.

Fufa actually contacted the Belgian in Micho's last days as the local FA weighed contingency plans in the event the Serbian quit.

That Fufa sought his application forms long before they came up with an open-to-public system says a lot about what Moses Magogo, the FA president, who reportedly met Eymael, views him.

"If they asked for my file [CV], it is for that [head coach] and not to pump balls," Eymael told South African online publication Kickoff.com at the time.

Igesund, the former South Africa coach, is another one said to have expressed interest.

Micho's predecessor Bobby Williamson is reportedly to have submitted his papers days after the Serbian's departure. But the Scot is said to have now lost interest after he reportedly deemed some of the needed details on Fufa's application portal as unnecessary.