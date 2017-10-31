Uganda: Lack of Dump Site Forces Council to Carry Garbage On Wheelbarrow

Namutumba — Residents of Namutumba Town Council have blamed the authorities for heaps of uncollected garbage littered all over the town.

For the last five years, the town council authorities have been using wheelbarrows to dispose of garbage. To make it worse, there is no designated landfill where the garbage is disposed of. Recently, they purchased a garbage collection disposal truck but residents say this is not enough.

Ms Waiswa Nabongho, a resident of Matyama Trading Centre, says authorities have not bothered about setting up a landfill where garbage can be disposed and have instead resorted to dumping it in 'every swamp near town'.

"We have lost one of our swamps in the area after authorities turned it into a garbage dumping site," he said.

Nabongho added that for the past four years, authorities have been dumping garbage in Kategere swamp and Bulogo village.

Ms Eva Nabirye, who owns a restaurant in Namutumba Central Market, says stench from uncollected garbage has driven away her customers.

"Customers have shunned my food because of the bad smell and cow dung from the garbage. Animals would not be moving in town if there was no garbage for them to feed on," says Ms Nabirye.

"Our lives are at a risk of contracting diseases related to poor hygiene from the garbage and cow dung yet our leaders don't seem bothered," she added. The town council chairperson, Mr Godfrey Mwembe, said they are aware of the garbage problem in town and that they are doing all they can to solve the problem.

"We admit that we have a shortage of a modern landfill but we are doing our best to collect the garbage on a daily basis as we solicit money to procure a piece of land where we can set up a modern landfill," Mr Mwebe said.

The town clerk, Mr Samuel Kabakubya, said they are in advanced stages of getting a modern landfill despite limited funds.

"What is lacking is sensitisation of the people on where to dump the garbage and to understand that in urban areas, garbage is not dumped anyhow," Mr Kabakubya said.

He added: "It is unfortunate that our country lacks serious laws on banning polythene bags. If the law was put in practice, garbage accumulation in town would not be an issue."

Mr Juma Mugoya, the town council health inspector, said getting a modern landfill is hampered by lack of money.

"The issue of getting a modern landfill was discussed in the council meeting but as per now, there is no money to procure land," Mr Mugoya said.

"Namutumba Town Council, being the only developing town in the whole district, has led to a population increase and people have turned every open space in town into garbage dumping site.

Mr Mugoya also blamed the authorities for not providing dustbins at every shop or kiosk in town, forcing people to throw garbage in the middle of the road, especially at night, while others throw it on verandahs while expecting garbage collectors to remove it in the morning.

Challenges

"Amid the lack of a modern landfill, the town council is also faced with inadequate staff in terms of garbage collectors. We are meant to have 20 garbage collectors but we only have 10," he said.

The district councillor, Mr Lastone Mukoli, called for the district intervention in garbage management.

"As town council authorities, we resolved to collect garbage on a daily basis but it keeps accumulating because of the increase in urban population," he said, adding that the issue of garbage accumulation has become 'a public outcry'.

"We are trying our best to ensure that garbage is collected but the challenge continues to be inadequate manpower and lack of resources," he said.

He, however, revealed that authorities are yet to come up with a by-law to arrest people who dump garbage everywhere in town.