Uganda: Low BTVET Enrolment Irks Muyingo As 356 Graduate

To reduce unemployment, the state minister for higher education, John C Muyingo has urged parents to encourage their children to undertake vocational courses.

Speaking at the first graduation ceremony of St Benedict Technical College in Kisubi last week, Muyingo said few students join business, technical and vocational education and training (Btvet) institutions.

"These Btvet institutions have enormous economic prospects for youths today. However, statistics show that only 40 per cent of students leaving secondary education enroll for vocational training," Muyingo said in a speech read on his behalf by Simon Edeku, the principal education officer, in charge of vocational education training, at the education ministry.

He added: "This trend is unacceptable because even the 60 per cent who cherish secondary education join university and are highly trained but end up complaining of unemployment."

At the graduation, some 356 students were awarded certificates and diplomas in courses such as electrical engineering, architecture and building and civil engineering. Of the 356 graduands, 311 were male and 45 female.

Muyingo urged graduands to be custodians of good morals and practise customer care standards that will attract more demand for their products in the market.

"Please ensure that you walk the talk, exercise justice in your businesses, be truthful and honest and aim at upgrading to quality products from time to time," he said.

Rao Vunison Etole, the principal of St Benedict Technical College, said the graduands acquired the requisite skills for the labour market.

'"We have done our part and now the challenge is upon you to go out and put the skills acquired here into practice to effectively benefit your lives," Etole said appealing for government support in imparting practical skills to the learners.