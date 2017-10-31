The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has named former Shabanie Mine and current Zifa technical director, Wilson Mutekede as Warriors interim coach ahead of two friendly matches against Lesotho and Namibia this November.

Mutekede, who is deputised by Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe, has gone on to announce a 22-member Warriors squad comprising players raised outside the country and are plying their trade in more illustrious overseas leagues.

The squad announced includes goalkeepers Edmore Sibanda (Caps United) and George Chigova (Polokwane City).

Defenders called for camp are Dennis Dauda (Yadah Stars), Tendai Darikwa (Nottingham Forest), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum), Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos), Kelvin Moyo (F.C Platinum) and Peter Muduwa (Highlanders).

Midfielders include Kundai Benyu (Celtic), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge), Ali Sadiki (F.C Platinum), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Devon Chafa (Caps United), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars) and Ishmael Wadi (Bulawayo City).

KV Oostende's Knowledge Musona shall lead the strike force which also comprises three foreign-based players yet to make their debut for the Zimbabwe national side.

These include Leicester City's Admiral Muskwe, Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient), Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens) while regulars Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United) and Tendai Ndoro (AL Faisaly F.C) shall complete the squad.

Highly rated Mamelodi Sundowns ace Khama Billiat could not be picked following claims he is injured.

Games against Lesotho, Namibia are set to be played on the 8th and 11th of November 2017 respectively during the Fifa calendar for international friendlies.

Although the Warriors were banned from playing in World Cup qualifiers because of a labour dispute with a former foreign coach, they have since opened the AFCON campaign with impressive 3-0 win over Liberia.

The Warriors are also the 2017 COSAFA Cup winners.