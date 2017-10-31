Uganda: Black Bell Unveils Beer Olympics

Thursday night was no ordinary one for 'campusers'. Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL)'s Black Bell brand unveiled the first-ever beer Olympics in Uganda.

Dubbed The Black Bell Beer Olympics, the games are an engaging, fun-filled and exciting competition between several universities.

During these Olympics, university teams compete in thrilling group face-offs in games such as beer pong, beer checkers and the shooting challenge.

Beer pong became a favourite drinking game of shots. It is just like table tennis, but with no rackets. All the teams need to do is bounce a ping pong ball across a table into a mug of beer at the other end.

Beer checkers is like the ordinary game of checkers, but with beer mugs. In the shooting challenge game, participants take turns shooting at the board.

According to Paul Rwandekeye, the innovations manager, Uganda Breweries Limited, universities set to participate in these exciting games include Makerere University, Makerere University Business School (Mubs), Kyambogo University and Uganda Christian University, Mukono.

The finalist university will win an all-expenses-paid Black Bell party at any location of choice.

The inaugural face-off games took place at Game Club on Lumumba avenue between Makerere and Kyambogo. Team Kyambogo won the Olympics in two games ‒ beer pong and beer checkers ‒ emerging the overall winners of the night with 10 points against five.

These games will happen at various bars and venues around town, including Game, Trends, Pool Nest, Comrades, Casablanca and Vegas, among others. Next stop for the Olympics is Pool Nest bar in Kireka on Saturday.