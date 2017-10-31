Mmokolodi — Gontse Lethokwe of Gaborone Cycling Club (GCC) and individual racer, Martine Nel, emerged triumphant as the respective male and female 45km cycling champions of the annual Kgale Cross Country race held at Mmokolodi, south of Gaborone, on October 28.

Having navigated the hilly terrain, Lethokwe managed to reach the finishing line in 02:07:39 followed by Jabu Tabolane of Motloutse, with fellow GCC racer, James Masimo coming in third. In clocking 02:51:43, Nel narrowly beat Gobona Mantle of GCC by just over a minute, as the second placed female runner clocked 02:52:58.

Neville Sparrow of Ultimate Cycle Base, who hosted the race, said the event was a success.

"This is part of the Kgale Cross Country race which takes place three times a year, first around Kgale Hill, then along the Notwane River and finally at Mmokolodi Nature Reserve.

Each race presents its individual winners although from next year we are planning to have it as a synchronised trilogy with points for the winners of the three events and an overall winner," Sparrow said.

At least 140 cyclists took part in the event and it was divided into the 15km, 30km and 45 kilometre races.

Over 60 runners participated in the 15 km race, and a further 20 runners involved in the 5km race.

"This is more about getting people out and running, which is why we have had school children doing a fun walk as well. We involved schools in the nearby community of Ramotswa, and we are raising funds for charity in there," Sparrow said.

He said the hilly Mmokolodi terrain also added to the excitement for both the cyclists and the runners involved in the event.

Ultimate Cycle Race organised the event and was sponsored by Pick n Pay and Scania.

Winners in cycling were Arnold Kokwane of Jon Mol in the 30km male event, Lebopo Mompe of Tsela Riders in the 15km male event, with Myra Mantle of GCC winning the 15km female cycling race.

The athlete who emerged winner in the 15km male running event was Rapula Diphoko who finished just under an hour 00:57:53 followed by Julius Monyeki who ran 01:06:07 and third placed went to Lebogang Medupe who came in at 01:20:22.

Gaone Bathoeng won the female 15km category in 01:24:31 while the second placed Jayne Crouch clocked 02:00:00.

In the 5km male event, Shadrack Motswiri won the male category with Hanna Blair came first in the female section.

Source : BOPA