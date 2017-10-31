30 October 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana/Zambia: Under 17 Girls Turn Tables Against Zambia

By Ketshepile More

Lobatse — The National Women Under 17 team avenged their defeat against Zambia in the 2018 Women Under 17 World Cup qualifiers in Lobatse.

The girls, under the mentorship of Odirile Matlhaku, won 4-0 against Zambia on October 27.

They scored three goals in the first half with Esalenna Galekhutle opening the score for the girls and Michel Abueng extending the lead in the first half.

The girls came back in the second half even more determined to win the second leg of the World Cup qualifiers.

They fought hard displaying commitment and determination.

Lone Gaofetoge scored a beautiful set piece while Abueng put the final nail by scoring the fourth goal.

Matlhaku said he was impressed with his girls' determination to win the game, saying their hunger to win showed.

He said he came to the game looking for at least three goals, and was happy that the girls went the extra mile.

Coach Matlhaku said in preparation for their next round, which will be an encounter against South Africa, they would go back to the drawing board and devise a new strategy and game plan.

Meanwhile, Zambian coach, Kangwa Kaluba said the officiating was the worst he had ever experienced in his career.

He said the referee cost them a win.

However, he said his girls played well back home as they were tactical and good.

He indicated that their loss could have been due to pressure.

Botswana will face South Africa in the next round of the 2018 Women Under 17 World Cup qualifiers, and the winners of the game would head to Uruguay.

Source : BOPA

