Gaborone — Tsholofelo Boxing Club boxer, Kefentse Molalapata was saved by the referee in the first round after Moshupa boxer, Mmoloki Thipe came with guns blazing during the Botswana Boxing Association interclub tournament held at the University of Botswana over the weekend.

It was evident that Thipe was in a mission as he worked the body of Molalapata from the first minute in order to finish him before he could gain composure.

The helpless Molalapa was knocked down and the referee was left with no option but to stop the contest and declare Thipe the winner.

Thipe said he was happy that he managed to unleash a very heavy punch that managed to knock the stuffing out of his opponent.

He added that he had not planned for the knock out blow, and that he had planned to fight him until the last round, as part of the boxing championships preparations.

"I have never won against Molalapata, but this time I had worked very hard. I lost against him in one of the championships, so I knew he will come all out again to continue with his winning streak, but today it was a different day," he said.

Thipe further said he was aware that they would meet again in the coming championships, adding that they were busy at training preparing, hence he should not expect an easy fight.

"He should come more prepared next time because he did not give me the competition and match practice that I wanted. He should expect a very tough contest in the championships," he said.

Molalapata on the other hand said his body did not respond because he did not embark on a warn-up exercise and that his body was stiff.

He said he would like to meet Thipe again given that he was of the view that his win was just a fluke.

"I know he is happy right know, but he should expect a very tough battle during the championship," he said.

In other bouts in the 69kg category, Wesley Tsubane of SSKB knocked out Ronnie Magudu of Thebepatshwa.

In the 75kg category, Mmusi Tswiige of Prisons won after the referee stopped the contest against Monthusi Moitoi of the University of Botswana.

In the ladies' category in the 60kg class, a bout between Aratwa Kesemang of UB and Nametsegang Makaba of BMC had to be stopped in round two after Kesemang landed a hailstorm of punches on her opponent without giving her a chance to recover. BOPA

Source : BOPA