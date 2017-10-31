Maun — Sankoyo Bush Bucks assistant coach, Tiiso Gadimang has accused some referees of killing football by their poor decisions during match encounters.

The disgruntled coach made the remarks in an interview after his boys lost their encounter 1-0 against Security System at Maun Sports Complex on Saturday.

He expressed frustration over the referee's decision to record their rivals' only goal of the game, adding that everyone saw that was not a goal as the ball hit the corner of post and bounced back into the pitch, and that the lines'man claimed it bounced in the net.

"That was the worst officiating match I had ever watched for the past 15 years as a coach. We had the same scenario in the early minutes of the first half, but the referee did not accord us the same treatment. This kind of refereeing really kills our football," he added.

Gadimang said his boys fought hard to win the game but that it was unfortunate as the referee's decision denied them the opportunity to at least share spoils.

He said the goal demoralised his players hence they failed to impress their supporters who also could not hide their feelings regarding the referee's decision.

However, he accepted the results, noting that they had no choice but to respect the decision, and commended his players for their sterling performance noting that they put a brave fight against their opponents and created more chances which they failed to utilise.

Asked why his side found it difficult to win home games, Gadimang was quick to point out that it was because of pressure from supporters, and that players could not absorb it hence they always make silly mistakes.

Both teams showed their intentions from the start as they had no mercy for each other. From the first half, they both distributed the balls easily and created several chances which they failed to convert.

It was in the last minute of the first half when Kago Nfila of Security Systems made a long pass from the centre and made his team victorious.

For his part, the winning coach, Thaloba Nthaga appreciated his boys' efforts and stated that it was never easy for his side to play against Sankoyo.

He said they treat every game as tough but noted that "my boys never sit back because they want results. Without results, their confidence would fade away so we deserved the three points even though it was not easy." BOPA

