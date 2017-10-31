Botswana: Francistown Turns 120

Francistown — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has implored residents of Francistown to continuously review strategies and roadmap to keep up with the current developments.

Speaking at the 120th years celebration of Francistown on October 28, the President said doing so would enable the transformation of the city to make it a major investment and tourist hub not only at regional level, especially given its heritage.

He said this could also be done at global level through strategic partnerships and proper profiling of investment opportunities in and around the city.

"Initiatives such as twinning with other municipalities around the world are quiet commendable," he said.

He noted that the nation must be appreciative of the strides that Francistown had attained in its 120 years of existence as a commercial centre of repute since the recovery of gold and minerals in the 19th century.

President Khama said the growth of the population in Francistown coupled with a large number of day visitors from the surrounding villages and neighbouring countries had led to substantial growth in investment and business opportunities for the private sector.

He said the city located astride Botswana's main A1 road and rail transport routes, industries such as mining, manufacturing, commerce and agriculture have been an essential part of the city's economy as evidenced by the Dumela Industrial Site as well as other industries locally.

President Khama said while Francistown was Botswana's premier commercial centre prior to independence, the city remained an important mining hub for the country hosting employees from the nearby mining companies.

On Francistown's development he said the expanded road network and other investment opportunities had potential to expand breakthroughs not only limited to the city, but the surrounding villages as well.

He said in recognition of the need to harness the economic growth potential, government had engaged in intensive infrastructure projects such as the Tonota/Francistown dual carriage highway and such roads would help improve networks and improve economic linkages for farmers and the industry alike.

On the history of the city, President Khama said due to its proximity to the north, Francistown during the years of liberation struggle in Southern Africa had challenges from both the Rhodesia Smith regime and the apartheid regime in South Africa as bomb blasts were experienced at Mophane Club, Blue Town and other areas.

"A number of families who migrated to Botswana from neighbouring countries found refuge in Francistown and felt safe and many of them have continued to stay, symbolising the welcoming nature and spirit of the city," said President Khama.

He noted that the history of Francistown was intertwined with the history of the liberation struggle in Southern Africa as many nationalist leaders from Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU), Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU), South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) used Francistown as a transit point on exile or as a meeting place to consult with their comrades.

"Among the notable were Thabo Mbeki and Joe Slovo of the African National Congress (ANC), Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba, Herman Ja Toivo of (SWAPO), Robert Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo and Dumiso Dabengwa of ZANU and ZAPU AND John Mabunda of Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO), among others," he said.

President Khama said while some liberation movements discretely set up offices among Francistown communities, it was also in the city that movements along with international well-wishers established the White House as a common reception centre for refugees from all of the neighbouring territories.

"Some of you will recall when the 'old White House' could no longer cater for the demand for its services and a new building was built only to be bombed in July 1964," he said.

The Mayor of Francistown, Ms Sylvia Muzila said Francistown had helped shape the economic background of the northern region.

She said many developments had taken place in the city since 120 years and through the city's vision it was anticipated to turn Francistown into an investment centre of vibrance by 2022.

At the same occasion, the President was presented with a key to signify his freedom to the city and not just as an ordinary resident, but that he has full access to the city at all times.

Other people who were honoured during the celebrations were those who played a role in making Francistown what it is now such as the First MP of Francistown, posthumously, Mr Phillip Matante, the Phumaphi family and Mr Faruk Sada.

Source : BOPA