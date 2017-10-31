31 October 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Zitto Arrested By the Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
ACT- Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe
By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Police in Temeke district have arrested ACT- Wazalendo party leader Mr Zitto Kabwe for allegedly uttering seditious words in a recent campaign rally in Kunduchi.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, October 31 by ACT-Wazalendo spokesperson Mr Abdallah Khamis, the Kigoma Urban MP is detained at Chang'ombe police station.

"He was arrested by the police at his Masaki home this morning following his remarks during a campaign rally in Kunduchi ward councillorship by-election," said Mr Khamis.

Tanzania

SADC States Agree to Standardise Road Networks

Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries have agreed to standardise their national road networks to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.