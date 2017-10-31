Photo: The Citizen

ACT- Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe

Dar es Salaam — Police in Temeke district have arrested ACT- Wazalendo party leader Mr Zitto Kabwe for allegedly uttering seditious words in a recent campaign rally in Kunduchi.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, October 31 by ACT-Wazalendo spokesperson Mr Abdallah Khamis, the Kigoma Urban MP is detained at Chang'ombe police station.

"He was arrested by the police at his Masaki home this morning following his remarks during a campaign rally in Kunduchi ward councillorship by-election," said Mr Khamis.