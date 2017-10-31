30 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Safaricom CEO Takes Prolonged Sick Leave

Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore has taken medical leave to receive specialised treatment for a "number of months," the company chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a has announced.

Mr Ng'ang'a, in the statement released Monday, did not disclose the nature of Mr Collymore's sickness.

"On behalf of the board, management and the entire Safaricom community, I wish Bob quick recovery and look forward to him resuming his duties as soon as doctors allow him to do so," said Mr Ng'ang'a.

In his absence, Safaricom current chief financial officer Sateesh Kamath will take a "primary role," said the company chairman.

"He will be supported by Joseph Ogutu who is the current director - strategy and innovation, Safaricom," Mr Ng'ang'a said.

Mr Ogutu will be responsible for Safaricom's day-to-day operations until Mr Collymore's return from medical leave, Mr Ng'ang'a added.

