Kenya: Poll Violence - Mash Bus Halts Services to Four Towns

Bus company Mash Bus has stopped services to four destinations to the western part of the country due to insecurity following the repeat presidential election.

The bus company stopped operations to and from Kisumu, Mumias, Kakamega and Malaba towns since Saturday.

The firm's management explained that the decision was meant to prevent any possible destruction of their vehicles and to also protect passengers' lives.

The poll-ralted violence has also led to a drastic drop in the number of passengers travelling to the four destinations.

"We have closed to secure our buses and also the lives of the passengers. If my property is destroyed, no one will pay me," said the general manager Lennox Shallo.

"We had two buses operating to and from Nairobi carrying the many passengers before the recently concluded election. However, we now only have a few people travelling. Like now [Saturday] only 10 people are travelling to Nairobi," he said.