Tanzania: State Unveils Swahili Version of Development Guideline Book

Dodoma — THE government has unveiled the Kiswahili version of Local Government Development Guideline (LGDG) book to make executives at local government level more conversant with instructions.

The Deputy Minister of State in President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Joseph Kakunda, speaking here over the weekend, said the guideline was vital for the government to assess its activities annually.

"I direct all local government authorities to use this guideline book to enhance efficiency in operations," the Deputy Minister said at the book unveiling ceremony.

Translation of the guideline book from English to Kiswahili was executed jointly by the government through the local government portfolio and a non-profit organisation, Policy Forum.

Mr Kakunda noted that 33,600 copies of the guidelines will be distributed to local government authorities and the Policy Forum was ready to publish more copies to meet demand.

He said plans were underway to sign an agreement of cooperation between the government and Policy Forum, pointing out that the agreement will extend the scope of cooperation between the two sides.

"I'm optimistic that the agreement will be signed as soon as possible so that our intention to enhance cooperation materialises," he observed.

Mr Kakunda said the government had decided to translate the guideline in simple Kiswahili language, hinting that Policy Forum was requested to facilitate the work.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Permanent Secretary in President's Office, local governments, Dr Zainabu Chaula, said the guideline would enable executives in the local government to make use of available resources for development activities.