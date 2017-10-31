30 October 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Somalia: Historic Milestone for Somali Football

Tagged:

Related Topics

Football is helping to bring a level of happiness to the citizens of Somalia in a country that has long been ravaged by upheaval. Last Saturday marked a historic moment with the laying of a foundation stone for the Somali Football Federation's (SFF) new premises, with the national association having operated in rented offices for over half a century.

Located on the Horn of Africa, Somalia has a long association with football dating all the way back to 1951, but never before has the governing body had premises to call its own.

A new home

The new headquarters is being built on a portion of land that was recently donated to the SFF by the Ministry for Youth and Sport, as announced by the Minister Hon Khadija Mohamed Diriye. The association has indicated their plan to apply for funding from FIFA's Forward Development Programme for the new base which is expected to be completed next year.

"The construction of this new headquarters will end more than half a century that Somali Football Federation has been serving in rented offices," said SFF president Abdiqani Said Arab. "This will be the first building owned by the federation in its whole history. It is being built as the SFF is benefiting from the new development initiatives created by the president of FIFA, Mr. Gianni Infantino.

"The headquarters will be the home of the entire football family of Somalia. Having more space to work will help the development of football in the country."

Fighting for growth

The creation of the SFF's headquarters follows other recent development assistance which have also aided the local game.

Only last month, Somalia witnessed its first match played under floodlights for three decades following the redevelopment of the nation's oldest stadium.

With the assistance of FIFA's Win in Africa with Africa programme, Mogadishu's Banadir Stadium is now an impressive all-weather facility and hosts the Somali Football League.

FIFA.COM

Somalia

Militants Who Killed 23 At Mogadishu Hotel Used Intelligence Service ID Cards

Attackers who stormed a hotel in Mogadishu killing 23 people and wounding more than 30 on Saturday used identity cards… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.