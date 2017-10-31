Somalia: Student Killed in the Nasahablood Attack Had Dreamt of Her Death

Twenty one year old University Student Hawa Ahmed was among the 27 bodies that lay lifeless after the Hotel Nasa Hablod 2 Hotel attack by Alshabaab militants.

She was on her way back home from SomeVille University when an explosion from a vehicle bomb occurred outside the hotel cutting her life and dreams short.

A fortnight ago to be precise four days after the October 14 Mogadishu twin truck bombings Hawa had an unusual dream which she shared with her family.

The twin truck bombing had affected her since she lost a number of friends in the explosion.

She had a premonition of her death which came through the dream and related it to her family one morning after she prepared breakfast for them.

"She told the family that she had dreamt she died in a suicide bombing attack. And that someone came to the family with the sad news that he had seen the body of Hawa at the scene of the bombing and you came to collect my body" AbdiSamad Mohamud a neighbour told Radio Dalsan.

"She later asked for forgiveness from her father and mother" Mohamud said.

Hawa's shocked mother prayed that her daughter's weird dream would not come true.

But last Saturday that dream came exactly the way Hawa saw it. A man came to the family home to report that the body of Hawa had been seen lifeless after the Nasa Hablod attack. She had been on her way to home from the University.

The mourning family would then go round to friends, families and neighbours to seek forgiveness on behalf of their daughter Hawa.

"She was a humble girl with a passion for the academics and quite smart" Mohamud told Radio Dalsan.

And with Hawa goes the story of another civilian with ambitions whose life is wasted in yet another bombing in the capital Mogadishu.