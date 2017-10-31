Somalia: Turkish Troops Will Take Part in Securing Somalia , PM Kheyre Says

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre has talked about Turkish support and the commitment it has given to the Federal Government of Somalia in the light of the agreements reached during his visit to Turkey.

Speaking about the agreement he noted several issues including strengthening bilateral relations between Somalia and Turkey particularly security sector where Turkey will assist local security forces in the battle against Islamist militant group Al-Shabab.

The Prime Minister was speaking during celebrations of the 94th anniversary of the independence of Turkish people.