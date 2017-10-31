30 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia, Turkey Sign Trade Cooperation Agreement, Says PM

Somalia's Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said Sunday that his government has reached a trade cooperation deal with Ankara during his 3-day visit to Turkey.

PM Khaire announced that the Federal Government of Somalia will form two committee tasked with working on the export of the country's domestic products to Turkey.

Continuing, Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire added that his government is committed to strengthening the bilateral ties between Somalia and Turkey.

The PM's comments came after paying a 3-day visit to Turkey following the country's deadliest ever attack in Mogadishu on Oct 14 that killed over 377 people and injured 228.

Turkey has airlifted dozens of Somalis severely wounded in the truck bombing to Ankara for full medical treatment. Somali PM has visited the wounds at hospitals during his trip.

