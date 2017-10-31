Somalia: EU Condemns Terror Attack

The European Union condemned Monday new terror attacks in Mogadishu, which resulted in killing and injuring dozens, and expressed its solidarity with the Somali people.

A statement by Catherine Ray, spokesperson for EU High Representative Federica Mogherini, noted that the attack took place just two weeks after Mogadishu had suffered its worst terrorist attack and at a time when the country is still reeling from this tragedy.

"Peace in Somalia will require Somali leadership and the determination to remain united to eradicate the scourge of terrorism," it said.

The EU welcomed the meeting of Federal and its Member States Presidents in Somalia, which started on Sunday as "a step in the right direction."

The statement encouraged the parties to resolve their differences and work together to increase security and defeat those who use violence against the Somali people.