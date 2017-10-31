Cameroon: Defence - Emia's 36th Batch Christened «unity and Diversity »

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo chaired the christening ceremony in Yaounde on October 27, 2017.

The 203 cadet officers of the Yaounde Combined Arms Services Military Academy (EMIA) since Friday, October 27, 2017 are known as the "Unity and Diversity" batch, the name given by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo revealed the name as he chaired the christening ceremony at the General Headquarters Brigade in Yaounde. Talking to the 203 cadet officers, 25 of whom are women, the Minister said the christening ceremony came within the context of upheavals in some parts of Cameroon in which some people have engaged in acts intended to jeopardise the unity and integrity of the country.

The cadet officers, Beti Assomo said, have to bear in the mind the responsibilities that come with their name whenever and wherever they would have to work. They have the mission to defend and work for the consolidation of living together, unity, plurality and diversity of Cameroon. They also have to work to ensure that all the children of Cameroon live together in a one and indivisible country as enshrined in the 1996 constitution.

Considering the mission the cadet officers have as forefront runners in promoting national unity and diversity, on the morrow of their christening ceremony, they carried out a guided visit of the Reunification Monument in Yaounde. The monument and the reunification status are all strong symbols of Cameroon's unity in diversity.

Speaking during the occasion, the Commander of EMIA, Colonel Oscar Onana Mbarga said it was important that they visit the monument to be abreast with Cameroon's history. This, he further said, would better prepare them to defend the unity and diversity of the country they henceforth incarnate.