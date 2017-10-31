Cameroon: Cooperation - Cameroon-Russia Summit Announced

The outgoing Russian Ambassador to Cameroon, Nicolay Ratsiborinsky made the announcement in Yaounde on October 27, 2017.

Cooperation ties between Cameroon and Russia will witness a new impulse in 2018 when the announced Cameroon- Russia Summit will take place in the Russian capital, Moscow. The outgoing Ambassador of Russia to Cameroon, Nicolay Ratsiborinsky made the revelation to the press in Yaounde on October 27, 2017 after a farewell audience with the Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

He said his successor will come five days after his departure. The new Russian Ambassador, he said, will come with the instructions and mandate to prepare the upcoming Cameroon- Russia Summit. At the end of his seven-year diplomatic mission in Cameroon, Nicolay Ratsiborinsky said they used the period to lay the bases of full relations between Cameroon and Russia. He said the concrete manifestation of the relations are evidence in economic and investment projects.

On other areas of focus during their discussions, Nicolay Ratsiborinsky said he used the opportunity with his host, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djirbril to outline the importance of supreme legislative bodies. The importance, he stressed, is not only in seeking solutions to national problems but also in making the world a better place in which to live.

He said, "we outlined their importance in building a new, modernised and renovated global world, a global world order in which every country, every people might feel themselves being respected, their sovereignty being respected and their security being guaranteed." He added that they believe in a world in which every country is fully integrated in fruitful cooperation and collaboration with other partners.