By Jeromy Kadewere

Silver Strikers will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Moyale Barracks in the TNM Super League clash at the Silver Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The bankers find themselves in dire need of a win following two unimpressive results, with their latest a 1-0 loss away to Red Lions and 0-0 draw against Blantyre United.

The pressure is growing on Silver Strikers coach Lovemore Fazil, and he will be hoping that winning ways on Thursday will put an end to their poor last fixtures results.

The bankers saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Red Lions .

Fazil will be hoping for a positive result against the soldiers, who are also in top from despite losing 3-1 to Be Forward Wanderers recently.

"We know that the league has reached at the boiling point, but we cannot afford to drop points against Moyale Barracks," said Fazil.

His counterpart, Nicolas Mhango said they will be travelling to Lilongwe to collect maximum points.

"Our ambition is to finish the season a better position and winning against Silver Strikers will be a huge boost on our part," he said.

Currently, Silver Strikers are on third position with 46 points from 23 games. They are 9 points behind Be Forward Wanderers, who are on the summit table with 55 points from 24 games.

Moyale Barracks are coming seventh with 34 points from 24 games.

Some of the games to take place on Thursday include Nyasa Big Bullets against Premier Bet Wizards at the MDC Stadium.

