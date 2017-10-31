30 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Presidential Candidates Concede Defeat to Kenyatta

By John Ngirachu and Patrick Lang'at

Presidential candidates Ekuru Aukot and Japhet Kavinga Kaluyu have conceded defeat.

Aukot vied on the Thirdway Alliance party while Kaluyu was an independent candidate.

"While we might have come a distant third, we will play an effective opposition role now that the other outfit abandoned the role," said Dr Aukot.

Dr Kaluyu described the end process as a win for Kenyans and a chance for Kenyans to get back to work.

"Our presence made it easier for Kenyans to realise that there are other people besides them, and to respect us and move on with the election," said Dr Kaluyu.

