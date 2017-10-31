Malawi: Made in Malawi Incubators Boosts Poultry Industry

The poultry industry in the country has received a huge boost with the introduction of locally made incubators.

The Lilongwe based company, Incubators Malawi says it aims at giving farmers developed way of poultry farming.

Located in Area 49 Gulliver, the loacally made incubators are eliviating the struggle small scale poultry farmers face in trying to get the machines from abroad.

Chiku Chikhadzula, Marketing Officer for Incubators Malawi says "the coming of Incubators Malawi has given hope to farmers as it has made hatching easier by supplying Incubators at affordable prices".

Chikhadzula says "our customers use the incubators differently, others run hatchery business and sell day olds and others use it on their farms".

In mid 2017, Incubators Malawi launched a Hybrid 12volts Incubator that can run on Escom, solar powered and a 12volts battery.

Chikhadzula says "with this new model, we intend to reach out to farmers in rural areas who are not connected to Escom grid to also achieve their poultry goals successfully".

He says with an egg Incubator farmers can hatch Chicken, Quail, Guinea fowls, Ostrich, Ducks and all other types of birds.

"A fertile egg costs 150 Malawi kwacha at the current rate with a chick being sold at 500 to 600 MK depending on the quality." says Chikhadzula.

Inside the Incubator are trays on which eggs are placed with each tray containing 30 eggs. For the 720 eggs capacity Incubator there are 24 trays.

The number goes up for Incubators with a large capacity. The eggs are placed in the Incubator for 21 days.

The first 18 days is for Incubation and then the last three days, eggs are placed in hatching baskets on the floor of the Incubator to complete the 21 day cycle.

The smallest Incubator from Incubators Malawi has a capacity of 300 eggs, the biggest capacity has a capacity of 2400 eggs and they also make big capacity Incubators as per client requests.

Incubators Malawi offers a one year warranty and a life time support to its customers.

They have supplied over 50 Incubators around Malawi and they have also exported Incubators to Zambia and Mozambique.