30 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister for Investment Reviews Investment Opportunities to Polish-English Company's Delegation

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Investment Osama Faisal said, during a meeting at his office Monday with the delegation of the Polish-English Company, that investment climate in Sudan was favorable, particularly after the lifting of economic sanctions, which paved the way for international companies to engage into various fields of investment.

Faisal expected that the coming period would witness huge investment flows, pointing to the growth of foreign investments during the recent period as Sudan enjoys tremendous and diverse resources.

He reviewed the investment opportunities in the country in the sectors of agriculture, industry, minerals and alternative energies as well as the facilities the government grants to the productive sectors with impact in the issue of food security and processing industries, describing the investment opportunities in the country as promising and broad.

The head of the delegation of the Polish-English company expressed his company desire to indigenize its products in Sudan, referring to their interest in getting acquainted with the investment opportunities in the industrial sector, stressing that the company is working to develop economic cooperation relations and provide its international products in Sudan.

