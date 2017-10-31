30 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms Firmness of Sudanese - Turkish Relations

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has described the Sudanese - Turkish relations as historic and deeply-rooted, indicating that the two countries are linked to each other by strong bonds.

This came when he received Monday in his office at the Republican Palace the Ambassador of Turkey to Sudan on the occasion of the expiry of his assignment to Sudan.

President Al-Bashir said that the Sudanese government and people look forward for a visit of the Turkish President to Sudan as quickly as possible.

President Al-Bashir has awarded the Nelein Order (First Class) to the Turkish Ambassador in recognition of his efforts for consolidating the bilateral relations and cooperation between Sudan and Turkey.

In a press statement, the Turkish Ambassador said that President Al-Bashir has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to establish a military attaché in Turkey for consolidating further the bilateral relations.

The ambassador said that more than 200 agreements and memos of understanding between Turkey and Sudan have been signed during his office term in Sudan.

