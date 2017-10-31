30 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Khartoum to Host Arab, African, Chinese Conference Next Month

Khartoum — The Arab, African and Chinese conference will be hosted by Khartoum last week of next November, at the residence of Africa International University, and to be organized by the General Secretariat of the Arab Chinese Friendship Associations, with the cooperation of the Africa International University.

Number of Sudanese, Chinese, Arab and African experts will take part in the conference that aims at acknowledging the Initiative of the Silk Road, and its impacts on the economy, and contribution in the realization of peace and development.

The Secretary General of the Arab- Chinese Friendship Associations, Ahmed Abdul-Rahman Mohamed, during his chairmanship to the conference's preparatory meeting, has considered the conference to be the first of its kind for boosting cooperation and understanding between the African continent, the Arab states and China, indicating the particular importance of the conference, its many goals and great outcomes.

He noted that the conference would discuss number of the joint cooperation domains between the Arab, African states and China, with the presentation of work papers by great specialists and concerned figures.

The chairman of the conference's steering committee, the Association's Executive Director, Ambassador Ali Yousif Ahmed has delivered a detailed review to the arrangements made in this regard, referring to the committee's next meeting in the mid of next month.

