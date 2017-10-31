Sudan: Sessions of Darfur Consultative Dialogue Conference Begin

Khartoum — The Darfur Consultative Dialogue Conference began sessions , Monday, in Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum and under the theme " We Are Engaging in Dialogue for Sake of Peace " in presence of figures of Darfur communities and representatives of regional and international organizations.

The Vice-President , who addressed the opening sitting , said the Darfur Consultative Dialogue Conference was one of recommendations of Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, saying dialogue is key means for solving differences.

Hassabo added that dialogue was the best way for uniting the national rank and underscored the Presidency of the Republic support to Darfur Dialogue Conference and commitment to implement its outcome.

The Vice-President indicated to efforts made within framework of National Firearms Collection Campaign , stressing that the Government is pressing ahead towards completion of the campaign.

He said rates of violence, crime and robbery in Darfur States within the past four months have remarkably declined thank to weapons collection campaign , stressing that collection of weapons helped in achievement of peace , and confidence building.

Chairman of Darfur Dialogue and Consultation Committee, Sidiq Wada'a, for his part, said the grass root conferences were held in 70 localities of Darfur with high transparency and in which it drew all views and visions of people of Darfur about peace, development and reconstruction, disclosing that such conferences discussed issues of Darfur people.

He explained that such conferences called for necessity of completing the peace and development processes in the region.

Wada'a appreciated the Presidency of the Republic support to the Darfur Consultative Dialogue , calling donors , African Union, UNAMID and regional and international organizations to support the Conference recommendations so as to positively reflected in life of people across Darfur region.

Governor of East Darfur State, Enas Omer, addressed the Conference on behalf of Governors of Darfur States, and said that the five Darfur States are witnessing stability due to success of the weapons collection campaign.

The Conference was also addressed by representatives of UN, AU,UNAMID , European Union and Darfur Peace Office.