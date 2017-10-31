Sudan: Vice - President - Transfer of Political Process to Inside Sudan is Biggest Outcome of National Dialogue

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, pointed out that the most outstanding result of the national dialogue was represented in transferring the bulk of political process to inside Sudan, appreciating all the political forces, the civil society organizations and the armed movements that have responded to the call for national dialogue.

Addressing the opening sitting of the Darfurian Dialogue and Consultation Conference Monday morning at Corinthia Hotel, Hassabo said that convocation of the conference comes in application of the Darfur Document for Peace in Darfur.

He affirmed the importance of resolving the physiological and social impacts resulting from the violence and war.

He indicated instability was one of the threats facing the development and rehabilitation in Darfur, calling on the conferees to address the root causes of the problem.

The Vice - President has called for combating to the human trafficking, violence and drugs and not to isolate others.

He affirmed implementation of the first stage in the collection of illegal weapons has realized a positive and excellent results, stressing that the coming stage will be the one for forced collection of weapons.

He said that the government will no more pay diyyas (blood money) for ending tribal fighting, asserting the importance of realization of justice and commitment to the rule of law.

Hassabo has lauded the contribution of Qatar in boosting the development, stability and the voluntary repatriation in Darfur, praising the efforts of the international partners and donors in this regard.