30 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Governor of Kassala Vows to Chase, Prosecute Commodities Smugglers

Kassala — The governor of Kassala state, Adam Jama'a Adam has promised to track the smugglers of the consumption commodities to the end, and prevent the smuggling of gasoline and flour from the state.

"We want to legalize the borders trade with the state of Eritrea to benefit from the economy cycle for the citizens interest in the state's borders and others." he said.

During his address to the mass meeting in Karayit area on the border between Sudan and Eritrea (north-east of locality of rural Kassala) organized by the Samaranduab tribe (One of the Hidnadwa clans), in the presence of number of the state's executive, political, native leaderships, and members of the state's security committee, the governor indicated significance of relation with the state of Eritrea.

He announced commitment to establish 100 housing units by the state's support, the distribution of 300 health insurance cards, besides the provision of support to the Koranic Schools (Khalawi), the schools nutrition by the support of the Zakat Chamber in the state.

The state's Education Minister, Idriss Abdul-Rahman, asserted the ministry's implementation to its commitments, meanwhile, the locality's commissioner, Salah Mohamed Ibrahim, indicated the state's concern with locality's issues.

On his part, Sheikh al-Sadig Mohmed Deen, the Sheikh of Khatmia (sofi sect) in the area, has called for support of the governor to realize success in all domains in the state.

