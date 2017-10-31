30 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese-American Talks On Oil Industry Begin

Khartoum — The first round of talks between Sudan and the United States in the field of oil industry began Monday at the premises of the Ministry of Oil where a first private sector group arrived in the country comprising three subgroups to discuss investment in energy after the lifting of economic sanctions on Sudan.

The heads of the three subgroups reviewed their possibilities and expertise, while the technicians of the Ministry of Oil reviewed the capabilities available for investment.

The Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Abdul-Rahman Osman urged the American companies to engage into investment in the Red Sea area and a number of empty blocks, pointing to the importance of introducing advanced technology to increase oil production. The heads of the three subgroups expressed their serious desire to engage into the oil and gas industry, pledging to accelerate the pace of work to achieve the desired goals.

