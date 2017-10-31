30 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister for Intl Cooperation Praises World Bank's Role in Implementing Development Programs

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of International Cooperation Sumaya O'kud praised, during a meeting with the Resident Representative of the World Bank in Monday, the great support that the World Bank has been extending to Sudan over the past years through its contribution to the implementation of several development programs in the center and the states.

The minister briefed the World Bank's Representative on the role and tasks of the ministry as well as its relationship with the international and regional organizations in accordance with the State Development Plan and the Strategy for Combating Poverty, which is expected to be approved by the end of 2017 and the activities coordinated by the ministry with the other organizations and related sectors.

The minister invited the representative of the World Bank to participate in the forum of economic policies and the private sector in the coming period.

The representative of the bank, for his part, expressed the bank readiness to cooperate with Sudan in the next phase and to assist in implementing the overall poverty reduction strategy with other development partners, stressing the bank's participation in the Economic Policy Forum.

The representative of the bank stressed the importance of activating the role of the private sector in coordination with the Ministry of International Cooperation to implement the programs and projects in accordance with the national plans and strategies in cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Finance.

