30 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Speaker of Somalia House of People Congratulates People of Sudan On Revocation of U.S. Sanctions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Speaker of Somalia Federal Parliament, House of People, Professor Mohamed Sheikh Osman has congratulated the Sudanese people on lifting US sanctions on Sudan and thanked President of the Republic and Speaker of the National Assembly for reception courtesy.

Addressing National Assembly sitting , which was chaired by Its Speaker, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, Professor Osman indicated to ties linked people of the two countries.

Pointing to Sudan efforts on reconciliation in Somalia, the Speaker of Somalia Federal Parliament said the Sudanese diplomacy was present at all sessions that discussed the Somali crisis.

He said that Sudan has opened its universities for Somali students , disclosing tah5t he would meet, Monday the Somali students studying in Sudanese universities.

Professor Osman indicated to positive developments in all fields in his country and that security situations are progressing towards better.

The Speaker of Somalia House of People, who is visiting Sudan to take part in the 2nd convocation of Arab Parliament, extended an invitation to Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer to visit Somalia in nearest possible time , stressing that his country is looking forward to benefiting from Sudan experiment in areas of peace, development and political work.

He affirmed importance of adopting joint stances at regional parliamentary unions and forums.

Professor Omer, for his part, said the Sudan-Somalia relations are ancient and deeply rooted and that the two parliaments should cement relations and push them further.

He revealed that a memorandum of understanding between the two Assemblies would be signed at the end of visit of Somali delegation to Sudan.

Sudan

Deputy Assistant of U.S. Secretary of State Discusses With Private Sector Cooperation in Stage of Post-Lifting of Sanctions

The joint meeting between the visiting delegation of the US Secretary of State headed by the Acting Deputy Assistant… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.