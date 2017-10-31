Sudan: Speaker of Somalia House of People Congratulates People of Sudan On Revocation of U.S. Sanctions

Khartoum — The Speaker of Somalia Federal Parliament, House of People, Professor Mohamed Sheikh Osman has congratulated the Sudanese people on lifting US sanctions on Sudan and thanked President of the Republic and Speaker of the National Assembly for reception courtesy.

Addressing National Assembly sitting , which was chaired by Its Speaker, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, Professor Osman indicated to ties linked people of the two countries.

Pointing to Sudan efforts on reconciliation in Somalia, the Speaker of Somalia Federal Parliament said the Sudanese diplomacy was present at all sessions that discussed the Somali crisis.

He said that Sudan has opened its universities for Somali students , disclosing tah5t he would meet, Monday the Somali students studying in Sudanese universities.

Professor Osman indicated to positive developments in all fields in his country and that security situations are progressing towards better.

The Speaker of Somalia House of People, who is visiting Sudan to take part in the 2nd convocation of Arab Parliament, extended an invitation to Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer to visit Somalia in nearest possible time , stressing that his country is looking forward to benefiting from Sudan experiment in areas of peace, development and political work.

He affirmed importance of adopting joint stances at regional parliamentary unions and forums.

Professor Omer, for his part, said the Sudan-Somalia relations are ancient and deeply rooted and that the two parliaments should cement relations and push them further.

He revealed that a memorandum of understanding between the two Assemblies would be signed at the end of visit of Somali delegation to Sudan.