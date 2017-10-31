Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has been taken to task by Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila on the mess of the national netball team - Malawi Queens - after putting the nation to shame after losing all their five matches at the Fast5 World Netball Series in Merbourne, Australia.

According to published reports on the performance of Malawi Queens, the players lacked a fighting spirit and their body language spoke volumes of their low morale.

The Queens who won bronze at last year's Fast 5 edition, played like tired old women whose bones squeak when they shuffle around due to age, no wonder they finished at the bottom in the just-ended six nation tournament.

The down trend comes at a time when Queens diehards feel vindicated that the team needed star shooter Mwawi Kumwenda, who was expelled for reporting late for camp.

Kasaila said government need "good explanation" from NAM officials, including president Khungikile Matiya and general secretary Carol Bapu, who were with the Queens in Australia.

The Minister said government will not tolerate anymore "lame excuses" on lack of preparations.

"We want better explaination that can help us find ways of doing better at the next events," Kasaila said.

Queens will be expected to travel for another tournament in England in November.