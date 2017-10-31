Kenya: Bishop Cornelius Korir Dies During Treatment

Eldoret Catholic Diocese Bishop Cornelius Korir is dead, the church has confirmed.

Bishop Korir, 67, was pronounced dead on arrival a St Lukes Hospital in Eldoret.

"He developed complications at his Elgon View home and he was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately he passed on," said a worker at the church.

Church officials have contacted the bishop's family in Kericho and told them of his demise.

The bishop was set to be flown to Karen Hospital in Nairobi later Moday for specialised treatment.

PEACE EFFORTS

Bishop Korir was instrumental in peace efforts in banditry prone North Rift.

He will also be remembered for being among bishops who unsuccessfully tried to end the political standoff in the country by bringing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to dialogue.

Bishop Korir was also instrumental in evacuating IDPs to safety during the height of post-election violence in 2007/2008 in the North Rift region, which was the epicentre of the chaos.

Viewing of the body is scheduled for 1pm at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret.

PEACEMAKER

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned the bishop, describing him as a great religious leader and an excellent peacemaker.

"I join the Catholic Church in mourning a great religious leader whose exemplary service calls for emulation by others," President Kenyatta said.

"In this hour of sorrow, and on behalf of the people and Government of Kenya, I convey my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Catholic