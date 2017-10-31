Kenya: Baringo Half Marathon Moved to November 18

This year's Lotto-sponsored Baringo Half Marathon, initially scheduled for this Saturday, will now be run on November 18.

Organisers on Monday said the date change was to enable more comprehensive preparations with the move also viewed as having been made to allow the country to return to normal following last week's repeat presidential elections.

The competition's coordinator, Simon Chebon, said they have looked at a possible route change saying the additional days will also allow athletes to train better.

"We consulted with our sponsors and saw the need to push it back by two more weeks to get everything in place," Chebon said. "The athletes now have more time to train and deliver even better results on the day. My people on the ground are working hard to ensure everything runs as per the plan," he added.

Among the elite expected at the starting line are Fukuoka Half Marathon runner up Edith Chelimo and Kericho-based Isaac Kipkoech, who won the women's and men's titles, respectively, in last year's race in Baringo's Kaptagat headquarters.

Last year's second and third placed runners, Lucy Cheruiyot and Paskalia Chepkorir, are expected to once again challenge for podium places in the women's race.

TARGETING PODIUM FINISH

In the men's competition, Kurui Chesang and Sammy Kurui will also be targeting podium places, just as they did last year.

Sports betting firm, Lotto, have increased their sponsorship package by Sh1 million from last year's package to Sh5 million this year.

"Besides the Baringo Half Marathon, we are also looking to venture into new ways of seeing sports grow," Lotto Foundation chairman Brian Walucho.