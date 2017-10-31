31 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Met Office Issue Malawi Foul Weather Warning

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Osman Faiti

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has urged Malawians to brace for oul weather threatening the nation in the next few days.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, during this period most areas in the northern region and some central areas are likely to experience thundery showers accompanied with strong winds, thunder and lightning.

Director of Climate Change and Meteorological Service, Jolamu Nkhokwe, said from Wednesday 1st November to Sunday 5th November 2017 most areas in the country are expected to experience sporadic thundery showers.

"During this time of the year, due to prolonged heating of the atmosphere by the sun, thunderstorms are experienced. The experienced thunderstorms are associated with strong winds, thunder and lightning and can cause damages to property and life.

"This result in a number of people dying from being hit by lightning which can stop a person's heart and cook a person's internal organs," reads part of the statement.

The general public is therefore advised to take precautionary measures such as being indoors of high quality strong concrete structures whenever thunderstorms occur within the vicinity to avoid being struck by lightning or being harmed by flying objects blown off from weak structures due to gusty winds.

The department further says Mwera winds will continue to blow over the Lake Malawi and lake users including fishermen and boat operators should exercise caution due to rough waters.

Furthermore, the public is asked to continue to pay attention to the continuous available daily weather and weekly updates from the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services to ensure use of weather information on all timescales and therefore be kept safe from any weather related threats.

Malawi

Mutharika's Lifting of Malawi Maize Export Ban 'Too Little, Too Late' - Farmers

Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) has welcomed the order by President Peter Mutharika on Monday lifting the ban on maize… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.