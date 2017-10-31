Kenya: CS Matiang'i Caught Up in Kawangware Violence

Police were forced to use tear gas to disperse a group of rowdy youth who tried to block Education CS Fred Matiang'i from leaving Gatina Primary School in violence-hit Kawangare estate in Nairobi.

The youth had camped outside the school when Dr Matiangi was addressing KCPE candidates in the school.

Immediately after the CS finished addressing the candidates, the youth started chanting "Matiangi must go".

Anti-riot police dispersed the youth as Dr Matiangi left and proceeded to Satellite Primary School in Kabiria.

Dr Matiangi, who was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet had assured the candidates of security and wished them good luck.

After the CS left the youth started throwing stones inside the school as the police lobbed tear gas.

Several cars were destroyed in the melee.