Namibia: On-Duty Security Guard Killed

Windhoek — An on-duty security guard was found dead at Katutura Youth Complex on Sunday morning when his colleagues reported for the day shift.

According to the City Police public relations officer Edmund Khoaseb there was a break-in at one of the offices at the complex.

The security guard, identified as Moses Nicodemus, aged 25, was an employee of Inter Africa Security Company.

New Era learnt that Nicodemus was posted at the complex for the night shift on Saturday but when his fellow guards reported for duty on Sunday morning they found him dead.

Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said Nicodemus was attacked by unknown suspects who fatally beat and strangled him.

"The suspects broke into a container which had sports gear and stole the items. Two suspects aged 41 and 22 were arrested on Sunday whereas two more suspects are on the run."

Nicodemus' next of kin have been informed.

In an unrelated incident, the police found a 40-year-old man lying in a pool of blood at the road near the Windhoek weighbridge on Friday evening.

It is suspected the man was assaulted in the face by unknown suspects. The man was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to hospital.