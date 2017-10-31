Somalia: President Delivers Speech At Mogadishu Forum

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has delivered on Monday a remarkable speech at the second phase of the ongoing consultative forum in Mogadishu.

During his address, President Farmajo called for unity in the fight against Al Shabaab, the Al Qaeda-linked militant group which security threat to Somalia and the East African.

The leaders of the regional administrations are in attendance of the key meeting in Mogadishu to discuss the security, political tension in the country and other main issues.

This comes after Al Shabaab has carried out series of car bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu in the past few weeks, including the country's deadliest attack at K5 junction on 14th Oct 2017 that killed 377 people.