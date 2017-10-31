31 October 2017

Namibia: Mother in Court for Son's Murder

Ongwediva — Outraged community members and learners from the Oluno Primary School yesterday staged a demonstration to protest against 31-year-old Kristofina Ngesheya being granted bail.

Ngesheya, accused of killing her 10-year-old son Erickson Malulu and cutting off his penis and testicles, made her first appearance in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court yesterday to face charges of murder, violation of a dead body and defeating the course of justice.

Malulu was a Grade 4 learner at Oluno Primary School.

Magistrate Jurina Hochobes postponed Ngesheya's case to December 14 for further investigation and to allow the accused to apply for legal aid.

She is remanded in custody.

Ngesheya is alleged to have slit her son's throat and proceeded to cut off his private parts - the penis and testicles.

It is further alleged that she placed the private parts in a plastic bag in her handbag, which she took to a local Pentecostal church where she is a congregant.

At the church, she allegedly confessed and presented her son's body parts to shocked church elders.

The elders promptly called the police and the woman was arrested.

She is alleged to have dumped the body in nearby bushes close to the new Ondangwa military base.

The mutilated body was discovered on Thursday afternoon by a villager from Onansi village near Ondangwa.

Oshana police regional commander, Commissioner Rauha Amwele, said the woman, who is a security officer based in Ondangwa, was indeed the prime suspect in the murder of her son.

Sources said the boy was often seen playing outside the mother's shack with other children from the location.

He was also seen on Thursday, in the late afternoon.

Neighbours had noticed odd behaviour from the mother who started to complain that many things in her house were possessed by demons. She started burning and selling some of her household goods.

Little did they know such odd behaviour would lead to the murder of her son.

The suspect is a native of Eenhana in Ohangwena Region but was staying at Epya near Ondangwa.

