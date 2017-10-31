31 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Behind the Scenes At Rwanda Film Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Opobo

In Kigali, there were screenings and workshops at the Kwetu Film Institute, The Root House, Kigali Public Library, Impact Hub, Kigali Genocide Memorial, Century Cinema, and Club Rafiki in Nyamirambo. There was also a panel discussion on women and film sponsored by the Goethe Institut.

Before the VIP closing gala on Sunday, there was a special panel discussion on film and social justice facilitated by the Canadian High Commission in Rwanda at the Impact Hub in Kiyovu.

As is Rwanda Film Festival tradition, the closing night was a dedication to young Rwandan filmmakers, some graduates of the Kwetu Film Institute. Six short films were screened, among which were films produced and acted by fresh film graduates from Kwetu. The first short film to be screened was Hacked, produced by Origene Mwizerwa, a fresh graduate of the Kwetu Film Institute's latest film master class.

Other films included Rehema, a Ugandan short film with English subtitles directed by New York based Ugandan filmmaker Allan Manzi, and The Poem, produced by Jenny Banga. The Poem was collaboration between the delegation of the European Union in Rwanda and the Kwetu Film Institute.

Also screened was Akarwa (The Movie), directed by Yuhi Amuli, and A Breath Of Fresh Difference by Kamikazi Mpyisi.

Thereafter, there was an award ceremony of certificates to the latest film class at the Kwetu Film Institute.

The evening's crowning moment came when Eric Kabera, founder of Hillywood and the Kwetu Film Institute, took to the podium to announce the winning films of the night.

Awards were issued for three film categories- best short film, best documentary, and best feature film.

Kamikazi Mpyisi, a budding filmmaker from Kwetu Film Institute took the best short film accolade for her film, A Breath Of Fresh Difference. Best feature film went to The Sound Of The Phoenix, a Chinese art house drama film directed by Wu Tianming.

Inkotanyi, a documentary feature film by French filmmaker Christophe Cotteret won the best documentary feature category.

After the award ceremony, guests were treated to a cocktail party at the Kigali Marriott Hotel, before being ushered to the after party at the Papyrus nightclub in Kimihurura.

Some of the countries that participated in the festival include; Belgium, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Israel, South Africa, Sierra Leonne, Spain, Sudan, Uganda, and hosts Rwanda.

This year, China was the guest country at the festival and five Chinese films were screened.

Rwanda

KCB Bank Rwanda Steps Up Efforts to Deepen Savings Culture

KCB Bank Rwanda has stepped up efforts to promote a savings culture in the country by encouraging the general public to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.