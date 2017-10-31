31 October 2017

Namibia: Drought a Thing of the Past At Uuvudhiya

By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The prolonged drought at Uuvudhiya in Oshana Region could soon be over, as the area continues to have sufficient grazing land and water for livestock since the last rainy season.

Uuvudhiya has over the last couple of years become a popular grazing destination for farmers from Oshana and nearby regions.

However, due to the influx of livestock, the area ran short of grazing space and water, leaving thousands of livestock to die of hunger and thirst.

Constituency councillor of Uuvudhiya, Amutenya Ndahafa, said drought in his constituency is finally over.

"We had sufficient rainfall this year hence we still have enough grass and water to last us until the next rainy season," said Ndahafa.

He said Lake Oponona and several others, which had been running dry for the last few years, finally has enough water.

He said drought has reduced drastically this year and the constituency is not always inundated with reports of dying livestock, as has been the case in the last few years. "We are not saying the constituency is drought free, there are still people at the far end of the constituency who are dependent on pipeline water because the earth dams are far away," said Ndahafa.

Apart from livestock survival, Ndahafa said unlike in the past, the residents in the constituency have also had a better harvest and as such have sufficient food.

Besides those who had a bountiful yield, he said the San in the constituency are taking the strain in efforts to fully integrate into the system of cultivating their own food.

"Generally, the situation has improved. We only have the few San that we give drought relief when it is available," said Ndahafa.

Several parts of the northern regions have since last Sunday received some showers.

