30 October 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Two Arrested in Nimba County for Trading Voters ID Cards

By Selma Lomax

Nimba County — Police in Nimba County have arrested two suspects in connection with an alleged act of trading of voter Identification cards ahead of the November 7th Presidential runoff.

Ezekiel Kargon, 19 and Kelvin David 23, are being interrogated by the Crimes Services Department of the Liberia National Police in Sanniquellie City.

The duo were picked up by CSD officers on Saturday, October 28, 2017, after receiving a tip off that there were people buying and selling voter ID cards around the Methodist Field in Ganta.

Speaking to journalists following the arrest, the suspects explained that some unidentified persons asked them to go to the field to kick off the transaction.

According to them, the unidentified people promised to give them twenty-five thousand Liberian Dollars in exchange for the undisclosed number of voters ID cards.

Ezekiel Kargon, who is being speculated to be the son of representative elect of Nimba County electoral district number four, Gonpue Kargon, meanwhile disclosed that he has already given about four cards before proceeding to the football field to get the pay (25,000 Liberian dollars).

As it stands, the Police have become tightlipped and have blamed it on on-going investigations into the case.

This latest arrest follows the arrest of two residents of Ganta City in possession of alleged fake voter cards during the rerun of the October 10th elections in Beo Bongaplay, in Nimba County electoral district number four.

Earlier, supporters of the defeated incumbent of district four, Garrison Yealue, Jr, accused the representative elect, Gonpue Kargon of possessing a Liberian voter ID cards producing machine in Ganta.

Though it has not been proven, the alleged machine was being used to produce cards that were used to cast votes in the controversial polls in Beo Bongaplay.

The rerun, which resulted in the victory of Gonpue Kargon over his forerunner Garrison Yealue, was termed controversial by most observers. Meanwhile, Gonpue Kargon is yet comment on this latest development.

