30 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Hunt on for City Gang Linked to Killing Police Officers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three members of a gang that killed and snatched firearms from officers in Nairobi and Kiambu are still being sought by police.

Among the three is the leader of the gang that has claimed the lives of six police officers in Nairobi and Kiambu since April.

Police have profiled the gang as one of the most elusive and intimidates the public and forces them to hide them in their houses. The criminals have been hiring out the guns snatched from victims.

POLICE FIREARMS

Ballistic examinations on several spent cartridges retrieved from scenes of various crimes showed that they had been committing crimes using the police firearms.

On Saturday, security officers drawn from special units gunned down three of them at Kenol shopping centre in Murang'a, after a five-hour shootout.

The shootout started at 9am, when police from Nairobi who were tracking the gangsters after they killed two officers in Kayole early morning traced the gang to a six-storey residential flat.

"When they spotted the officers approaching, they opened fire from the top floor. This prevented the officers from accessing the building," said Murang'a County Commander Naomi Ichami.

The criminals held a family hostage until the Recce Squad arrived and shot dead three of the gangsters.

Kenya

Repeat Poll Shows August Win Was Valid - President Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta last evening described his re-election as a validation of his victory in the August poll whose… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.