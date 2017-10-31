30 October 2017

Kenya: Odinga Speak Out on KCPE Exams

By David Mwere

Nasa leader Mr Raila Odinga has sent a message of good luck and success to the candidates who are preparing to start their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination on Tuesday.

According the Ministry of Education, at least one million candidates across the country will sit for the examination, which marks the end of their years in primary school before transitioning to high school.

"I take this opportunity to wish these young boys and girls the best of luck and success in the exams," Mr Odinga said.

COURAGEOUS

He continued: "I encourage all candidates to be courageous as they prepare to sit the exams. It is a major transition that sees them progressively taking over their own future and ours as a country."

Mr Odinga also encouraged the candidates to realize that lasting success "still comes only through hard work and playing by the rules".

He advised the candidates to prepare well before entering their examination rooms to avoid being "tempted to try shortcuts" as it may put them in trouble.

