Kenya: Safaricom CEO Takes Medical Leave

Kenyan telco company Safaricom Chief Executive officer Bob Collymore has taken medical leave to receive specialised treatment for a number of months, the company has said in a communique released on Monday.

The statement, however, did not disclose the nature of Mr Collymore's sickness.

In his absence, the company's Chief Financial Officer Sateesh Kamath will now take a "primary role" in running the company with support from the Director of Strategy and Innovation Joseph Ogutu who will be responsible for the telcos' day-to-day operations.

"On behalf of the board, management and the entire Safaricom community, I wish Bob quick recovery and look forward to him resuming his duties as soon as doctors allow him to do so," said Nicholas Ng'ang'a, Chairman, Safaricom Plc.

The 59 year-old Collymore has been at the helm of Safaricom since 2010 when he took over from Michael Joseph.

Safaricom is ranked as Kenya's most profitable company, having registered a $484 million net profit in the year ending march 2017.