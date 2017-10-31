Sudan: Bakri Chairs Meeting of Higher Committee for Follow-Up of Work Progress of N. Kordufan Nafeer Projects

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, chaired, Monday, at the Republican Palace the 6th meeting of the higher committee for the follow up of the work progress of North Kordufan state's Nafeer (call) projects.

The governor of N. Kordufan state, Ahmed Haroun noted in press statements that the meeting has discussed the foundation stage of the Nafeer, besides the work plan of the second stage represented in the sustainable development, pointing out that the meeting has asserted full support to the (call's) projects, and its commitment to complete the foundation stage regarding the basic services sector and the preservation of the participatory equation between the center and the state.

He added that the meeting has lauded the citizens of N. Kordufan for their continuous support to the state's Nafeer (call).