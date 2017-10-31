Sudan: Governor of CBOs Announces Arrangements to Limit Speculations in Exchange Rate

Khartoum — The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) Hazim Abdul-Gadir has announced an economic, legal and administrative arrangements and procedures to reduce speculation in the exchange rate before the end of the fiscal year and, to complete these procedures in the financing and monetary policies of the coming year.

The governor, following a meeting with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al- Bashir, and the Finance Minister, Gen. Mohamed Osman al-Rekabi, revealed in press statements, efforts and contacts with the Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency to continue the work of the Saudi banks in Sudan, including Al Rajhi Bank, Jeddah and Al-Ahli Trade bank.

The governor said he briefed the President of the Republic on the measures taken by the banking system to meet the requirements of lifting the US economic sanctions on Sudan, in addition to Sudan's participation in the meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank in Washington.